Garry Schofield V Adam Pearson
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:26 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:26 pm
My Mate Ronnie Stevo's Armpit
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... on-2284806

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson has hit back at recent comments by former player Garry Schofield, telling the ex-FC and Great Britain star to get a proper job.
Schofield has been very critical of FC in recent years and took a swipe at the club's style of play in a recent column, calling the forwards 'dull and boring' while also saying the Black and Whites were in for a nightmare season under Lee Radford
"This is a team that won the Challenge Cup in '16 and '17 and finished third both seasons. It was decimated by injuries in 2018 and still finished in the top 8. I've managed to keep every player I've wanted to keep and there's not one player on the UK market that I'd want at the minute," said Pearson, speaking in League Express.

Schofields 2019 predictions have hit a nerve with the Hull FC Chairman & Owner Adam Pearson . However I find it strange that after record losses to Wakefield and Warrington Pearson said he would revamp the squad Players would be leaving the club and "In January we will have three or four significant signings " So then to say "I've managed to keep every player I've wanted to keep and there's not one player on the UK market that I'd want at the minute," sems a little odd .
Re: Garry Schofield V Adam Pearson
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:29 pm
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:29 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
I think Adam Pearson's 3 or 4 signings rant was just reactionary to the state they were in after being stuffed by Wakey and Warrington. He probably should have just kept quiet and done his talking behind the scenes.
Re: Garry Schofield V Adam Pearson
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:52 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:52 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
My Mate Ronnie wrote:
That last comment is plain stupid - no team can say that unless they have the best player in SL in every position and nobody does (well maaybe Saints according the some of there more mental fans)- certainly not Hull.
Re: Garry Schofield V Adam Pearson
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:53 pm
Posted by Tommy Duckfingers on Mon Dec 03, 2018 12:53 pm
Tommy Duckfingers User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
vastman wrote:
That last comment is plain stupid - no team can say that unless they have the best player in SL in every position and nobody does and certainly not Hull.


I think 'on the market' is the key part of the quote.
Re: Garry Schofield V Adam Pearson
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 1:03 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Dec 03, 2018 1:03 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
I think the rants are great. Get column inches and a media explosion.
Plenty humour and nobody got a bloody nose.

Keep it up please. All brings around February 2019.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Garry Schofield V Adam Pearson
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 1:09 pm
Posted by Nothus on Mon Dec 03, 2018 1:09 pm
Nothus User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Pearson should be pleased. Look what happened to the last club Schofield wrote off as being useless.

