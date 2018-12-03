https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... on-2284806
Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson has hit back at recent comments by former player Garry Schofield, telling the ex-FC and Great Britain star to get a proper job.
Schofield has been very critical of FC in recent years and took a swipe at the club's style of play in a recent column, calling the forwards 'dull and boring' while also saying the Black and Whites were in for a nightmare season under Lee Radford
"This is a team that won the Challenge Cup in '16 and '17 and finished third both seasons. It was decimated by injuries in 2018 and still finished in the top 8. I've managed to keep every player I've wanted to keep and there's not one player on the UK market that I'd want at the minute," said Pearson, speaking in League Express.
Schofields 2019 predictions have hit a nerve with the Hull FC Chairman & Owner Adam Pearson . However I find it strange that after record losses to Wakefield and Warrington Pearson said he would revamp the squad Players would be leaving the club and "In January we will have three or four significant signings " So then to say "I've managed to keep every player I've wanted to keep and there's not one player on the UK market that I'd want at the minute," sems a little odd .
