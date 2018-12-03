WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best squad and great options.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Best squad and great options.

Post a reply
Best squad and great options.
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:02 am
Posted by lampyboy on Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:02 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 99th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1412
I think it's the best squad we have had for years and with a little tinkering we have players that can cover a number of positions.
That's great for the supporters but could be a problem for C C.
Do you think he will have his first 17 set in stone or will he be prepared to mix it about a little in the early part of the season.
The pack seems pretty straight forward, but with so many options in the backs getting the right combinations could prove difficult.
Re: Best squad and great options.
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:05 am
Posted by PopTart on Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:05 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 230
Rep Position: 6th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 10772
Location: wakefield
I don't see a problem.
It isn't a 17 man game now. If you want to get to top 5 you need platers who can come in with equal skills.

Half backs need to be settled and maybe even 1, 6, 7 and 9/14 but even then as long as they train all the combinations it should be fine.
I'd rather have it thus way.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Best squad and great options.
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:18 am
Posted by lampyboy on Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:18 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 99th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1412
I would to pop start. Are you of the opinion that Miller and Brough will be that h/b combo leaving 3 choices for the full back spot.
Re: Best squad and great options.
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:45 am
Posted by FSW on Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:45 am
FSW Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 106th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 49
I'd have thought the obvious half back combo would be Brough at 6 and Hampshire at 7.
Re: Best squad and great options.
Post Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:52 am
Posted by FSW on Mon Dec 03, 2018 10:52 am
FSW Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 106th / 77,328
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 49
Chris Chester's problem's are put in focus by the First day of Advent tweet from Trinity Heritage.

Listing our best full backs over the years, it reveals that in 1967 we had Gerry Round, Don Metcalfe, Geoff Wraith and Gary Cooper. These are among the best full backs ever to grace the game, all with particular great strengths and very few weaknesses. A great problem to have and one Chris Chester can only dream of having, but in comparison Jowitt/ Hampshire and Brough/ Miller is a walk in the park.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FSW, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, nanker, rollin thunder, sandcat20, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,825,3061,56977,3284,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)