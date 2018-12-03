I think it's the best squad we have had for years and with a little tinkering we have players that can cover a number of positions.
That's great for the supporters but could be a problem for C C.
Do you think he will have his first 17 set in stone or will he be prepared to mix it about a little in the early part of the season.
The pack seems pretty straight forward, but with so many options in the backs getting the right combinations could prove difficult.
