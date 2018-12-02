WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Modern games taking too long fact!

Post Sun Dec 02, 2018 7:46 pm
Posted by MR FRISK on Sun Dec 02, 2018 7:46 pm
I was just looking at Bilko's Twitter feed and he says that the Grand final lasted 53 Minutes in the first half and 58 minutes in the second! so that means over half and hour the clock was stopped due to injuries, Decide who the culprits in minor brawls and time stopped for quickly formed scrums! Its a good job the Video Ref was only used once as the game could have lasted a few minutes more! I read somewhere that they are making changes to the system next year but with games having extra time golden point next year games could last all night!
Post Sun Dec 02, 2018 7:56 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Sun Dec 02, 2018 7:56 pm
It’s true. Im fairly sure the 1998 grand final was 85 mins from start to finish. Completely different now.

