Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 12:28 pm
Posted by scorchingdick on Sat Dec 01, 2018 12:28 pm
.......jarrod sammut........ to wigan?
Posted by Nothus on Sat Dec 01, 2018 1:22 pm
Those knee jerk wigan reactions are ridiculous. He's probably three or four years past his best but this is a side who have been playing Sam Powell and old man Tommy Leuluai in the halves the past couple of seasons. Sammut is an improvement on both of those players.

I think the main reason for their gripe is that Wigan have lost two of their most influential players in Tomkins and Bateman and neither have been replaced by a star signing.

If they were seriously expecting a Shaun Johnson or Gareth Widdop announcement then I can see why they'd be frustrated, but I'd also point out the naivety of thinking either of those players would be pulling on a Wigan shirt in 2019, if ever.

I'm really pleased for Jarrod and I hope he has them all eating their words next season.

