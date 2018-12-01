Those knee jerk wigan reactions are ridiculous. He's probably three or four years past his best but this is a side who have been playing Sam Powell and old man Tommy Leuluai in the halves the past couple of seasons. Sammut is an improvement on both of those players.
I think the main reason for their gripe is that Wigan have lost two of their most influential players in Tomkins and Bateman and neither have been replaced by a star signing.
If they were seriously expecting a Shaun Johnson or Gareth Widdop announcement then I can see why they'd be frustrated, but I'd also point out the naivety of thinking either of those players would be pulling on a Wigan shirt in 2019, if ever.
I'm really pleased for Jarrod and I hope he has them all eating their words next season.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bulls4Champs, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Nothus, paulwalker71, Sedgebull and 130 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,824,897
|1,524
|77,326
|4,559
|SET