Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:00 am
Posted by CM Punk on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:00 am
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
It is what it is
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:02 am
Posted by DannyT on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:02 am
DannyT Cheeky half-back
Wonderful news to wake up to on a Saturday.
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:05 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:05 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
We’re definitely cutting the playing budget with signings like this. It may work out ok but I’m not convinced but whilst he’s in a Wigan shirt I’ll back him. He certainly seems the sort who’ll give it his all.
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:24 am
Posted by MOUSE13 on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:24 am
MOUSE13 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Massively underwhelmed but it's what it is.
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:30 am
Posted by hatty on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:30 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Panic signing
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:32 am
Posted by [Gareth] on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:32 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Ugh

Dennis Moran mkII
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:39 am
Posted by Last Son of Wigan on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:39 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
Truth is he could end up playing well and being a good signing.
But as it stands now we've signed a 31 year old half who didn't excel it at the following clubs:

Panthers
Bradford
Wakey (who put him on dual reg to play for Featherstone and Workington)

So, considering all the half backs in rugby. considering we're the current SL champions and one of the biggest names in world rugby, is this really the best we can do?
If so something is seriously wrong at our club.

Some might say he'll be good for the money? I'd like to know how exactly? If he's on a lower wage and here for cover (like Hankinson for example) why have we bothered when we have depth with Williams, Powell, Tommy, Woods, Shorrocks and Escare who can all over the positions if needed?

More worryingly I think we've signed him as a starter.

For me, at a time when the club need more bums on seats they make a signing which not only doesn't attract more fans, if anything it leaves us current fans feeling deflated.
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:48 am
Posted by CobraCraig on Sat Dec 01, 2018 9:48 am
Cheeky half-back
On paper the worst signing I can remember for many years, but things don’t always pan out as you would expect.
Re: Sammut - 2 Year Deal
Post Sat Dec 01, 2018 10:00 am
Posted by Grimmy on Sat Dec 01, 2018 10:00 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
I usually back the club, but I can't get my head around this one. One last contract to an old player who has been there and done it at this level (see Long to Hull FC, Deacon to Wigan, McGuire to Hull KR) I can understand, but Sammut isn't even a has-been.
