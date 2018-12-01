We’re definitely cutting the playing budget with signings like this. It may work out ok but I’m not convinced but whilst he’s in a Wigan shirt I’ll back him. He certainly seems the sort who’ll give it his all.
Truth is he could end up playing well and being a good signing. But as it stands now we've signed a 31 year old half who didn't excel it at the following clubs:
Panthers Bradford Wakey (who put him on dual reg to play for Featherstone and Workington)
So, considering all the half backs in rugby. considering we're the current SL champions and one of the biggest names in world rugby, is this really the best we can do? If so something is seriously wrong at our club.
Some might say he'll be good for the money? I'd like to know how exactly? If he's on a lower wage and here for cover (like Hankinson for example) why have we bothered when we have depth with Williams, Powell, Tommy, Woods, Shorrocks and Escare who can all over the positions if needed?
More worryingly I think we've signed him as a starter.
For me, at a time when the club need more bums on seats they make a signing which not only doesn't attract more fans, if anything it leaves us current fans feeling deflated.
I usually back the club, but I can't get my head around this one. One last contract to an old player who has been there and done it at this level (see Long to Hull FC, Deacon to Wigan, McGuire to Hull KR) I can understand, but Sammut isn't even a has-been.
