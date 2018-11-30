No real surprises, Atkins remains at No. 4.
Sita the only player without a sponsor for 2019, seems odd, I know he's been at training. Wonder if there is anything in that?
Full 2019 squad numbers
1 Stefan Ratchford (Sponsored by the Cockhedge Centre)
2 Tom Lineham (Sponsored by Zetmet)
3 Bryson Goodwin (Sponsored by Brick Store Warrington)
4 Ryan Atkins (Sponsored by Spire Cheshire Hospital)
5 Josh Charnley (Sponsored by PAM Group)
6 Blake Austin (Sponsored by Birchwood Shopping Centre)
7 Kevin Brown (Sponsored by Forster Dean Solicitors)
8 Chris Hill (Sponsored by TradeSkills4U)
9 Daryl Clark (Sponsored by CTE Supplies)
10 Mike Cooper (Sponsored by Baker Mallett)
11 Ben Currie (Sponsored by Gladstone Brooks)
12 Jack Hughes (Sponsored by Lime Print Solutions)
13 Ben Murdoch-Masila (Sponsored by NWES Drainage & Groundworks)
14 Jason Clark (Sponsored by Classic Home Improvements)
15 Declan Patton (Sponsored by Neston Environmental)
16 Lama Tasi (Sponsored by Leavitt Walmsley Associates)
17 Joe Philbin (Sponsored by Chris Rudd Solicitors)
18 Toby King (Sponsored by Churchill Sloan LTD)
19 Sitaleki Akauola
20 Harvey Livett (Sponsored by Adele Carr Financial Recruitment)
21 Danny Walker (Sponsored by Brick Store Warrington)
22 Jake Mamo (Sponsored by SAP Controls)
23 Matt Davis (Sponsored by The Vet Warrington)
24 Jack Johnson (Sponsored by Rock Oil)
25 Luis Johnson (Sponsored by Hattie Boo Designs)
26 Pat Moran (Sponsored by About Flowers)
27 Morgan Smith (Sponsored by Compliance Support Team)
29 Eribe Doro (Sponsored by Leavitt Walmsley Associates)
30 Ellis Robson (Sponsored by Asgard Media)
34 Ben Westwood (Sponsored by Redline Recruitment)
