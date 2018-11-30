story
fancy a trip over for this, can see a few neutrals from the uk heading over to sample the noucamp. bit ambitious to mention a sellout though i can see a decent attendance if they do their marketing.
bonus points to the first one to use the phrase 'a few thousand rattling around in a 99000 capacity stadium'.
barca has always had a little bit of a RL presence, i remember seeing copies of open rugby in the newsagents over there in the mid 90s
