Superleague to return to Barcelona
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 3:49 pm
Posted by the artist on Fri Nov 30, 2018 3:49 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
story

fancy a trip over for this, can see a few neutrals from the uk heading over to sample the noucamp. bit ambitious to mention a sellout though i can see a decent attendance if they do their marketing.

bonus points to the first one to use the phrase 'a few thousand rattling around in a 99000 capacity stadium'.

barca has always had a little bit of a RL presence, i remember seeing copies of open rugby in the newsagents over there in the mid 90s
The referee's indecision is final

