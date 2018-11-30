My England 9s side:
FB Widdop
RW McGillvary
RC Watkins
LC Gildart
LW Makinson
SO Williams
SH Gale
P/SR S.Burgess
P/SR Whitehead
Working on the assumption that the stand off and scrum half share the hooker duties and you don't play a loose (haven't watched much 9s so don't know if that's accurate)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Barrett was robbed, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, Google [Bot], Grimmy, leslie boyd, Little Ivor, LyndsayGill, Nothus, Psychedelic Casual, RoverAndOut, The Devil's Advocate, TheDreadnought, vastman and 170 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,824,574
|1,688
|77,326
|4,559
|SET