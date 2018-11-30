WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 9s World Cup confirmed

9s World Cup confirmed
Fri Nov 30, 2018 3:48 pm
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/wo ... ssion=true
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: 9s World Cup confirmed
Fri Nov 30, 2018 4:53 pm
Grimmy
Grimmy
My England 9s side:

FB Widdop
RW McGillvary
RC Watkins
LC Gildart
LW Makinson
SO Williams
SH Gale
P/SR S.Burgess
P/SR Whitehead

Working on the assumption that the stand off and scrum half share the hooker duties and you don't play a loose (haven't watched much 9s so don't know if that's accurate)
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

The_Enforcer wrote:
Most idiotic post ever goes to Grimmy..... The way to restart should be an arm wrestle between a designated player from each side.

