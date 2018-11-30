WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CST TRANSFERS BARCELONA INFO

Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 3:17 pm
Posted by Foti with the goaty on Fri Nov 30, 2018 3:17 pm
Hi Guys,
Exciting and historique news out today with Wigan playing the Catalans in Nou Camp Barcelona

CST are here to help make your day a memorable and convenient one

Please check out our transfers from Costa Brave to Barcelona, including the afternoon in Barca, before heading onto the match
OR for those stopping in Barca , you can jump onto one of our Navettes to the stadium and back .

Our booking station is up and running, please find the link here


https://www.catalansporttours.com/barcelona/

Thank you
David
[b]www.catalansporttours.com
CATALANS DRAGONS AND RLFANS.COM OFFICIAL PARTNERS[/b]

