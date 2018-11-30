Hi Guys,
Exciting and historique news out today with Wigan playing the Catalans in Nou Camp Barcelona
CST are here to help make your day a memorable and convenient one
Please check out our transfers from Costa Brave to Barcelona, including the afternoon in Barca, before heading onto the match
OR for those stopping in Barca , you can jump onto one of our Navettes to the stadium and back .
Our booking station is up and running, please find the link here
https://www.catalansporttours.com/barcelona/
Thank you
David
