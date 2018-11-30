WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New centre

New centre
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 9:50 am
Posted by Bull Mania on Fri Nov 30, 2018 9:50 am
Bull Mania
So Kear seems to be still hunting a centre for the new season. I thought it would be Egodo with Cas looking to offload a few.

However I saw a tweet from a journo well connected with Widnes who stated

"Krisnan Inu has been offered half of what he earned at Widnes last season, so I am told. He's had better offer from at least one other championship club on a PT deal"

Probably putting 2+2 together but there's not many championship clubs in a position to sign him and we are looking for a centre. I'd take him in a heartbeat.

Widnes by the way look an absolute shambles at the moment with their chief exec resigning (which isn't a bad thing) but then their chairman releasing a statement desperate to offload the club, its not looking great.
Re: New centre
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 10:02 am
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Nov 30, 2018 10:02 am
Bullseye
I heard we might be interested in Egodo but Cas wanted one of our promising young players as a makeweight and we turned them down.

We have 3 centres in the squad with others possibly able to cover at a push albeit playing out of position. I'd be minded to go with what we have unless someone really decent becomes available. Inu is alright but I can see him getting an offer from Leigh given that they've sorted out their finance issues it seems.

Widnes seem only to have 22 players names in the squad looking at their website and at least half of them are their younger players. They're going to find it tough next season.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: New centre
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 10:04 am
Posted by roofaldo2 on Fri Nov 30, 2018 10:04 am
roofaldo2
He could just as easily be going to Leigh. They've got to get a team together, and are going PT for next year
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: New centre
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 10:48 am
Posted by Bulliac on Fri Nov 30, 2018 10:48 am
Bulliac
Have to agree with Bullseye.

I accept, as fans, we'd all like an extra spare in every position on the field but, in reality, we're hardly desperate for a centre. We're probably better keeping some of our powder dry, imo and let's wait and see how it pans out when hostilities start.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

