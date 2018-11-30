So Kear seems to be still hunting a centre for the new season. I thought it would be Egodo with Cas looking to offload a few.
However I saw a tweet from a journo well connected with Widnes who stated
"Krisnan Inu has been offered half of what he earned at Widnes last season, so I am told. He's had better offer from at least one other championship club on a PT deal"
Probably putting 2+2 together but there's not many championship clubs in a position to sign him and we are looking for a centre. I'd take him in a heartbeat.
Widnes by the way look an absolute shambles at the moment with their chief exec resigning (which isn't a bad thing) but then their chairman releasing a statement desperate to offload the club, its not looking great.
