A little disagreement on Twitter last night and I literally cannot see where Carvell is coming from.
"So... I've heard a super league club has asked it's 1st team squad to pay £250 each towards their pre season training camp" (with some gimpy monkey emoji on the end)
Cater replied confirming we did the exact same last year.
What does everyone think?
I agree with MC, it's not out of order. The key word is the players were "asked", not forced. Carvell made a point of if players didn't pay and attend they wouldn't be favoured for the first team squad which is utter rubbish IMO. I also saw the same reply a couple of times - "a week away with the lads, for £250... Book me on". Scott Murrell and Richie Mathers with something like that
