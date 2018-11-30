WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Carter vs Carvell

Carter vs Carvell
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 8:39 am
Posted by TheDreadnought on Fri Nov 30, 2018 8:39 am
A little disagreement on Twitter last night and I literally cannot see where Carvell is coming from.

"So... I've heard a super league club has asked it's 1st team squad to pay £250 each towards their pre season training camp" (with some gimpy monkey emoji on the end)

Cater replied confirming we did the exact same last year.

What does everyone think?

I agree with MC, it's not out of order. The key word is the players were "asked", not forced. Carvell made a point of if players didn't pay and attend they wouldn't be favoured for the first team squad which is utter rubbish IMO. I also saw the same reply a couple of times - "a week away with the lads, for £250... Book me on". Scott Murrell and Richie Mathers with something like that :lol:
Re: Carter vs Carvell
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 8:45 am
Posted by wakeytrin on Fri Nov 30, 2018 8:45 am
With MC on this one. No player was forced to do this. MC said he would have helped any player approached him with a difficulty in paying this.
