WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No Live Streaming Next Season

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net No Live Streaming Next Season

Post a reply
No Live Streaming Next Season
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 1:38 am
Posted by Johnbulls on Fri Nov 30, 2018 1:38 am
Johnbulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 95th / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 214
Club have confirmed that they won't be able to live stream our games next season due to the Sky agreement.The games will be shown on Bulls TV twenty four hours later.
Re: No Live Streaming Next Season
Post Fri Nov 30, 2018 2:07 am
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Fri Nov 30, 2018 2:07 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 37
Rep Position: 63rd / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 6108
Johnbulls wrote:
Club have confirmed that they won't be able to live stream our games next season due to the Sky agreement.The games will be shown on Bulls TV twenty four hours later.


That would be the tv rights that sky paid for, yet don’t take up and screen matches. The same deal that the failing superleague bosses want to take back from the championship clubs. Yet the championship clubs aren’t able to renege on by screening themselves. Seems fair to me can’t see why the greedy lovers had to resort to bullying tactics to get the vote through.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google Adsense [Bot], Johnbulls and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,824,38365977,3224,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)