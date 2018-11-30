Club have confirmed that they won't be able to live stream our games next season due to the Sky agreement.The games will be shown on Bulls TV twenty four hours later.
That would be the tv rights that sky paid for, yet don’t take up and screen matches. The same deal that the failing superleague bosses want to take back from the championship clubs. Yet the championship clubs aren’t able to renege on by screening themselves. Seems fair to me can’t see why the greedy lovers had to resort to bullying tactics to get the vote through.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9 The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
