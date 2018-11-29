“We’re trying to get a new agreement put together that provides for the community stadium, it’s been a long old haul.
“It started well before my time, probably looking at 40 years now of frustration, but we’ve had a couple of positive meetings with the council recently and hopefully we’re heading in the right direction and get to announce something soon.
“My biggest fear is that whilst we’re doing so well on the pitch, one day Super League is going to come knocking and say ‘guys you’ve had enough time here, it’s not good enough here anymore’ so we’ve got to get something resolved and hopefully we can get that done.
“We’ve still not agreed a deal with the landlord next year but I’m hopeful we can have one last year at Belle Vue and come the last kick of next season be ready to go to a new stadium, not being ready but ready to start on it and get it built because the city of Wakefield is crying out for a top class sporting facility.”
