stand off or scrum half.
Andy Gregory with Edwards a very close second. Gregory had skill that cant be coached. Ray French used to call him the little General and thats exactly what he was. When he was on the field, he demanded players run where he wanted them and he would think nothing of running into the biggest forward on the field and then giving them a crack.
Edwards was more of a master tactician and born winner. He was like having a second coach on the pitch according to Monie.
