Best half back of last 30 years?

Best half back of last 30 years?
Thu Nov 29, 2018 8:38 pm
The_Enforcer
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
stand off or scrum half.

Andy Gregory with Edwards a very close second. Gregory had skill that cant be coached. Ray French used to call him the little General and thats exactly what he was. When he was on the field, he demanded players run where he wanted them and he would think nothing of running into the biggest forward on the field and then giving them a crack.

Edwards was more of a master tactician and born winner. He was like having a second coach on the pitch according to Monie.
Re: Best half back of last 30 years?
Thu Nov 29, 2018 9:33 pm
billys pineapple
Joined: Sun Jul 08, 2018 3:41 pm
Gregory had everything, cocky, confident, strong quick line breaker, great passing and kicking game and a nasty little sod to boot absolutely loved him.
He was perfectly complemented by the guy outside him who in my opinion became a better player after Greg finished when he took on the bulk of the sides creativity. Best British club half back pair I have ever seen.
Re: Best half back of last 30 years?
Thu Nov 29, 2018 9:35 pm
cadoo
cadoo
Joined: Sat Dec 23, 2006 4:15 pm
From who I have watched from 2000 onwards - Adrian Lam & Trent Barrett.
Rugby Union: When entertainment just isn't your thing.
Re: Best half back of last 30 years?
Thu Nov 29, 2018 9:38 pm
100% Warrior
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Gregory or Barrett. No one touches them
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
Re: Best half back of last 30 years?
Thu Nov 29, 2018 9:45 pm
exiled Warrior
exiled Warrior
Location: exiled in Manchester
Gregory & Edwards = no argument.

Nigel Wright could have been in the same category if it hadn't been for injury.Trent Barrett was probably the best since.

