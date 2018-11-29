Not sure how many of you have been following but I sense we have a REAL chance of landing Jarrod Sammut who is courting a few northern clubs as he lives in Cleck.
FAX1(LS28) are trying to stoke up the option but having snared QLT this could be a bit too soon. The reality is this marquee signing could truly be the difference between having a very very good team and a PROMOTION winning team.
Time to roll the dice...
