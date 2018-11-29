WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Local news about "Three Good Years"

Local news about "Three Good Years"
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:16 pm
Posted by glee on Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:16 pm
I will be in the Airedale Shopping Centre opposite WH Smith on Saturday (December 1st) from 10.30 onwards signing copies of my sixth novel "Three Good Years".
The novel has a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League all set during the 2006,07 and 08 seasons.
At £9-95 for around 80,000 words it should make a nice Christmas present for anyone who finds these chapter titles rather interesting:

The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
Lord Beeching has been beaten before
Them bloody stupid pliers
The Welsh chambermaid
Pissaro, Picasso and Phil's Uncle Jack
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
"I follow Marlborough League"
Dining out in London with a Lord
Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay
The Church of the Everyday Saints
The lady from Sint-Jans-Molenbeek
He's in St Helens Hospital
The CID are now involved

More details will be found on my web site www.geofflee.net
Four of the novels can also be ordered direct from the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on books and then on Fiction
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

