So the club owe his company millions which he can call in at anytime. So he actually put nothing in, they infact remain a loan.
He is still the majority shareholder so makes all the key decisions.
Looks to me he’s added some more named scapegoats, a lot of text to explain nothing has actually changed.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Bigtimeleigh, Bullsmad, ColD, Draexnael, EVO105, glow, gunners guns13, Honest Joe, Montyburns, Mr Dog, reffy, robsnan and 251 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,824,283
|1,778
|77,322
|4,559
|SET