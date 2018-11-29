WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - db gone

db gone
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 5:26 pm
Posted by rugbyballs on Thu Nov 29, 2018 5:26 pm
rugbyballs
Re: db gone
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 5:44 pm
Posted by Bigtimeleigh on Thu Nov 29, 2018 5:44 pm
Has he actually gone or still part of the club and just taken a back seat
Re: db gone
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by rugbyballs on Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:00 pm
rugbyballs
Bigtimeleigh wrote:
Has he actually gone or still part of the club and just taken a back seat

Seems to mean he has gone but is he still the owner?
Re: db gone
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:02 pm
Posted by Bigtimeleigh on Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:02 pm
rugbyballs wrote:
Seems to mean he has gone but is he still the owner?



Yeah just read he’ll be staying as owner, reckon a few years will pass of being self sufficient then when the league is more winnable he’ll go for it again and get us up
Re: db gone
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:08 pm
Posted by gunners guns13 on Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:08 pm
He's not said he's gone he's just taking himself out of the firing line,the way I read it was it's pointless throwing money away because there's no way he could compete financially with Toronto so he's hoping they get promoted next year then it would be more realistic the year after to compete for promotion with the other teams
Re: db gone
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:20 pm
Posted by GUBRATS on Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:20 pm
GUBRATS
Thanks for clearing things up Derek , and also thanks for the ' ride ' , hope to see you around the league , might even buy you a beer mate

A fresh start . Looking forward to the season
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: db gone
Post Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:38 pm
Posted by Draexnael on Thu Nov 29, 2018 6:38 pm
So the club owe his company millions which he can call in at anytime. So he actually put nothing in, they infact remain a loan.
He is still the majority shareholder so makes all the key decisions.

Looks to me he’s added some more named scapegoats, a lot of text to explain nothing has actually changed.

