WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We must not believe the hype!

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity We must not believe the hype!

Post a reply
We must not believe the hype!
Post Wed Nov 28, 2018 5:24 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Nov 28, 2018 5:24 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 216
Rep Position: 7th / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 28204
Location: Poodle Power!
We are all very happy about our current squad and the way it has performed over the last three seasons - yes? Well I am that's for certain.

However I think we all know that the success has been built on a team without ego - a team that recognises that you are only as strong as your weakest part.

Although the bookies have us at 40/1 it's not a totally unreasonable prediction compared to the days when w were 500/1, which are not that long ago. The pundits are even more positive seeing us as finishing around sixth but with a more than reasonable chance of making the top 5.

All very nice and very positive and yes the players should enjoy it for what it is.

We are on paper as good a team as we have ever put out in 20 years of SL - but so are a lot of other teams so probably more than ever we simply cannot afford to sit on our laurels. We are now a team people respect and with that comes a few negatives as well. They are gunning for us now and they will exploit any weaknesses we may have. Before they just assumed we had them now they will have made the effort to really look for them.

We must start this season with more aggression and desperation than in any other season so far if we are to progress any further as this will be IMHO one of the toughest SL's ever. We must train harder, learn quicker and get stronger than ever before and above all we must remain a team that plays for each other.

The only thing that can stop us is ourselves. If we believe for one minute that we are up there by right then we are truly stuffed. If but one player thinks he's bigger than the club and by definition his team mates we are stuffed. If we don't take every game seriously then we are stuffed.

Of course we'll lose a few and of course injuries and plain bad luck may play a part but nobody can legislate for that, poop just happens sometimes. However what
the players can give a 100% from the first day till the last, that they can legislate for. That may not be good enough in the end but at least we will know, as indeed we have over the last three seasons.

Honesty that's all we ask really, we are probably more hopeful than ever before but we or at least most of us will accept what happens this season so long as it happens honestly.

Up the Trin!
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, exiledcat, financialtimes, JINJER, newgroundb4wakey, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, The Devil's Advocate, voakesy5 and 169 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,824,0001,58977,3224,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)