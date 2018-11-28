We are all very happy about our current squad and the way it has performed over the last three seasons - yes? Well I am that's for certain.
However I think we all know that the success has been built on a team without ego - a team that recognises that you are only as strong as your weakest part.
Although the bookies have us at 40/1 it's not a totally unreasonable prediction compared to the days when w were 500/1, which are not that long ago. The pundits are even more positive seeing us as finishing around sixth but with a more than reasonable chance of making the top 5.
All very nice and very positive and yes the players should enjoy it for what it is.
We are on paper as good a team as we have ever put out in 20 years of SL - but so are a lot of other teams so probably more than ever we simply cannot afford to sit on our laurels. We are now a team people respect and with that comes a few negatives as well. They are gunning for us now and they will exploit any weaknesses we may have. Before they just assumed we had them now they will have made the effort to really look for them.
We must start this season with more aggression and desperation than in any other season so far if we are to progress any further as this will be IMHO one of the toughest SL's ever. We must train harder, learn quicker and get stronger than ever before and above all we must remain a team that plays for each other.
The only thing that can stop us is ourselves. If we believe for one minute that we are up there by right then we are truly stuffed. If but one player thinks he's bigger than the club and by definition his team mates we are stuffed. If we don't take every game seriously then we are stuffed.
Of course we'll lose a few and of course injuries and plain bad luck may play a part but nobody can legislate for that, poop just happens sometimes. However what
the players can give a 100% from the first day till the last, that they can legislate for. That may not be good enough in the end but at least we will know, as indeed we have over the last three seasons.
Honesty that's all we ask really, we are probably more hopeful than ever before but we or at least most of us will accept what happens this season so long as it happens honestly.
Up the Trin!
