All games are being shown live on the Our League App starting tonight with their game v Yorkshire academy. 7:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday 1st December they play Lancashire academy kick off 1:30 p.m.
The two test matches v England academy are on Saturday 8th December at Leigh kick off 2 p.m.
and
Friday 14th December at Leeds kick off 7:30 p.m.
https://www.rugby-league.com/article...ian-schoolboys
Anybody fancying a beer and a rugby chat we'll be in the Legends bar at Leigh from around 12:30., I'm told that the Aussies have some fabulous talent coming through again!!!
