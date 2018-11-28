WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Aussie Schools tour

Wed Nov 28, 2018 12:52 pm
Rogues Gallery
All games are being shown live on the Our League App starting tonight with their game v Yorkshire academy. 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday 1st December they play Lancashire academy kick off 1:30 p.m.

The two test matches v England academy are on Saturday 8th December at Leigh kick off 2 p.m.

and

Friday 14th December at Leeds kick off 7:30 p.m.

https://www.rugby-league.com/article...ian-schoolboys

Anybody fancying a beer and a rugby chat we'll be in the Legends bar at Leigh from around 12:30., I'm told that the Aussies have some fabulous talent coming through again!!!
