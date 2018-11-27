WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shaun Johnson is available now!

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Shaun Johnson is available now!

Post a reply
Shaun Johnson is available now!
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 9:52 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Nov 27, 2018 9:52 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5646
Location: Carcassonne, France
Shaun Johnson has been released by the Vodaphone Warriors with immediate effect.

https://www.warriors.kiwi/news/2018/11/ ... a-release/

He could be Super League bound.

London Broncos?

Or perhaps Toronto Wolfpack?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Re: Shaun Johnson is available now!
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:09 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:09 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2358
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Shaun Johnson has been released by the Vodaphone Warriors with immediate effect.

https://www.warriors.kiwi/news/2018/11/ ... a-release/

He could be Super League bound.

London Broncos?

Or perhaps Toronto Wolfpack?

Morning Manfred.
SJ at Toronto for 2019..... :lol: :lol: Have you been at the turps?

London Broncos have space on their cap, but iI would imagine any number of SL clubs would fancy him as a marquee signing, as will the other NRL sides
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Shaun Johnson is available now!
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:15 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:15 pm
TheDreadnought User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 47
Call Me God wrote:
Morning Manfred.
SJ at Toronto for 2019..... :lol: :lol: Have you been at the turps?

London Broncos have space on their cap, but iI would imagine any number of SL clubs would fancy him as a marquee signing, as will the other NRL sides


“Stay away from the drugs kids” springs to mind lol

I can imagine he’d prefer to be in Aus, especially with his Adidas deal in place.
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Re: Shaun Johnson is available now!
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:17 pm
Posted by [Gareth] on Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:17 pm
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 14037
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Charlie says......
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
Re: Shaun Johnson is available now!
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:23 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:23 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5646
Location: Carcassonne, France
Sydney Roosters want him but can't sign him to actually play until Cooper Cronk leaves the Roosters at the end of 2019.

Not sure that Wigan or Leeds could afford him, though either would definitely benefit enormously from having him.

There could be a one year deal available at London or Toronto for 2019.

He would light up Super League like no other player ever has.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Re: Shaun Johnson is available now!
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:25 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:25 pm
TheDreadnought User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 47
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Sydney Roosters want him but can't sign him to actually play until Cooper Cronk leaves the Roosters at the end of 2019.

Not sure that Wigan or Leeds could afford him, though either would definitely benefit enormously from having him.

There could be a one year deal available at London or Toronto for 2019.

He would light up Super League like no other player ever has.


He won’t if he signs for Toronto lad
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”
Re: Shaun Johnson is available now!
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:40 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:40 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,322
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2358
TheDreadnought wrote:
He won’t if he signs for Toronto lad

:lol:
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, Clearwing, dboy, Durham Giant, JEAN CAPDOUZE, JonnoTheGreat, MonkeyLover, Top Saint, UllFC, Willzay and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,823,7971,68577,3224,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)