Great Britain tour of NZ 2019
Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 8:06 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Nov 27, 2018 8:06 pm
Call Me God
Free-scoring winger
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/7715601/great-britain-set-to-face-tonga-in-new-zealand-in-first-test-for-12-years/

I would expect that the Tonga game will be the biggest seller, so Eden Park would be good. New Zealand v GB at Mt Smart and Wellington, with Fiji at Christchurch and Samoa at Rotarua before flying to PNG (although recent events surrounding unpaid security fees will need addressing https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1055285/png-police-soldiers-storm-parliament-over-unpaid-apec-allowances)

Shame that the Aussies can't be bothered, but their loss. Let's hope NZRL get busy quickly and sell this hard.....

For SunSport can reveal the reborn Lions are believed to be kicking off the 2019 tour Down Under against the new international powerhouse.Two Tests against New Zealand will follow the Tonga game, with games against Fiji and Samoa sandwiched between in midweek.

Sources say Auckland and Wellington are likely to be venues for the games, which will all be in the Land of the Long White Cloud, but they are also looking at holding at least one match on the South Island.

After those five games, it is thought to be off to Papua New Guinea for one final game against the Kumuls.

Current England boss Wayne Bennett is set to be in charge of Great Britain, while many of the players who impressed in this year’s series against New Zealand are likely to be in Great Britain’s squad.
However, there will be no match against Australia after the Kangaroos and the NRL decided against hosting the Lions.

It is believed commercial concerns, not selling enough tickets, are behind the decision.

Australia will play in an Oceania Cup next year before heading to England for a three-Test series in 2020.

As a result, they will not take part in the new competition, which has been ratified by the Rugby League International Federation.

The Cook Islands will take their place while they are in the northern hemisphere.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

