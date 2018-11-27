WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hair

Post Tue Nov 27, 2018 3:02 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Tue Nov 27, 2018 3:02 pm
Apart from Anakin the team hair has been very disappointing over these last couple of seasons. Kirmond has tried the silly fringe look that I think he copied from a 2016 Crowther style. Horo was the only player other than Anakin to make an effort and got to say he rocked the bangs. Pre Anakin we have to go back to Luke George for a proper sports haircut, his Afro was truly fabulous. Before Luke we have to go back to the God that was Daren Fritz whose Mullet was magnificent. Our squad in general look smart and presentable, they look like they would present well at an interview and frankly thats disappointing.
I noticed that Fifita could possible have the start of a mullet and this surely must be encouraged, in fact the club must insist upon it, he must cultivate a massive mullet, he should take the lead, then perhaps others would follow.

