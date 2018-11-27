WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TORONTO WOLFPACK PACKAGES 2019

Posted by Not Just Travel DD on Tue Nov 27, 2018 10:01 am
IGNORE

Good morning all in Sunny Bradford!

THERE IS ANOTHER WAY! NOT JUST TRAVEL - RUGBY LEAGUE EXPERTS - ABTA K9413 / ATOL PROTECTED
Packaged by fans for the fans
Proudly backed by Andy Gregory - GB legend
Tel number 07860631976
Email - daniel.dobranski@notjusttravel.com
FB page - Not Just Travel / Daniel Dobranski

Toronto Packages 2019

3 day Tour - Departing May 3 2019
- Direct Return Manchester Flights with Luggage (not really needed for such a short trip but the option is there)
- Downtown Accommodation in either a Bed and breakfast / hotel or apartment (we have a variety of different accommodations and all central).
- Free guide on best places to see and visit
- From £491.00per person based on 2 sharing

4 day Tour - Departing May 2 2019
- Direct Return Manchester Flights with Luggage
- Downtown Accommodation in either a Bed and breakfast / hotel or apartment (we have a variety of different accommodations and all central).
- Free guide on best places to see and visit
- From £540.00pp to £800.00pp

7 day tour - Departing 29 April 2019
NEW YORK / TORONTO PACKAGE COMBO
- Direct flights to NYC From Manchester with luggage
- Return Shuttle transfers in NYC included
- 3 Nights accommodation in a Manhattan hotel
- Direct flights from NYC to Toronto with luggage
- 4 nights accommodation in a Downtown property
- Full day Niagara Falls day trip included from Toronto
- Return Indirect flights from Toronto via NYC with luggage
AVAILABLE NOW FROM £1143.00PP based on 2 sharing





Transfers and match tickets are not included (The UP Express train is cheap and direct from airport to Downtown) UBER taxis are nearly 50% cheaper than normal taxis and easily accessible once you have downloaded the APP.

Having successfully taken over a 1000 Championship fans to Toronto last season, we remain best places for this once in a lifetime trip for the Bulls fans this year.
There are indeed choices for your travel but why not give us a shot when planning your packages.

- We know the best places to stay
- We know the best places to see
- We know the best places to visit
- Insider tips for cheaper drinks and food
- Canadian ETA visas needed at a cost of $7 per person

GROUP TOURS, SINGLE TRAVELLERS - Like me lol available
Niagara Falls Full day Tour available on request at £101.00pp

Get in touch and look forward to hearing from you all

Danny
Not Just Travel

