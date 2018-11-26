WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Schofield

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Schofield

Post a reply
Schofield
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 9:24 pm
Posted by DABHAND on Mon Nov 26, 2018 9:24 pm
DABHAND User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Apr 22, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 1278
Location: High on a hill
See he's tipping us for the bottom four,accuses us of playing the same type of dull and boring forward football under Lee Radford for too long.Don't particularly like the man but i think this time he has a valid point.
Born and raised on Black and White
Re: Schofield
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 9:53 pm
Posted by Bombed Out on Mon Nov 26, 2018 9:53 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 679
DABHAND wrote:
See he's tipping us for the bottom four,accuses us of playing the same type of dull and boring forward football under Lee Radford for too long.Don't particularly like the man but i think this time he has a valid point.


He speaks how he sees it and not everyone will agree with him but like you I sort of agree.
Don't think we are bottom 4 material yet but he's right about our style of rugby.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, Jake the Peg, MadDogg, Old Timer No 4, rover 2000, Windy winger and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,823,4901,67977,3164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)