2018 finished 6th... which was pretty much what i predicted but still wasnt in the running for the top 4 really..
top 5 will be the aim this time round.. seeing at the super 8's has been scrapped and its back to the top 4 play offs and relegation.
had too many slow starts in recent years compounded by injuries.... i have a feeling it may happen again..already talk of injuries in camp and big changes in pivotal positions..
hope woolford and bumper can have them ready!
really looking forward to seeing uate and mcgillvary on the wings and to see how frawley goes... he has alot resting on his shoulders and only 23.. need to give him time before getting on his back! you do feel that jackson hastings was the one that got away though
