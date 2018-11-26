WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - expectations for 2019?

expectations for 2019?
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 5:06 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Mon Nov 26, 2018 5:06 pm
GIANTSRL User avatar
2018 finished 6th... which was pretty much what i predicted but still wasnt in the running for the top 4 really..

top 5 will be the aim this time round.. seeing at the super 8's has been scrapped and its back to the top 4 play offs and relegation.

had too many slow starts in recent years compounded by injuries.... i have a feeling it may happen again..already talk of injuries in camp and big changes in pivotal positions..

hope woolford and bumper can have them ready!

really looking forward to seeing uate and mcgillvary on the wings and to see how frawley goes... he has alot resting on his shoulders and only 23.. need to give him time before getting on his back! you do feel that jackson hastings was the one that got away though
Re: expectations for 2019?
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 5:31 pm
Posted by TBC on Mon Nov 26, 2018 5:31 pm
GIANTSRL wrote:
2018 finished 6th... which was pretty much what i predicted but still wasnt in the running for the top 4 really..

top 5 will be the aim this time round.. seeing at the super 8's has been scrapped and its back to the top 4 play offs and relegation.

had too many slow starts in recent years compounded by injuries.... i have a feeling it may happen again..already talk of injuries in camp and big changes in pivotal positions..

hope woolford and bumper can have them ready!

really looking forward to seeing uate and mcgillvary on the wings and to see how frawley goes... he has alot resting on his shoulders and only 23.. need to give him time before getting on his back! you do feel that jackson hastings was the one that got away though


https://www.rugby-league.com/2019_structure looks like back to old top 5 to me.

