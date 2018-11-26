WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Superleague Reserve Teams

2019 Superleague Reserve Teams
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 1:32 pm
My Mate Ronnie
Wakefield Trinity Wilcats & Hull FC are not happy.

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... se-2259347

Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity have both come out swinging and insist they will run reserve teams next year despite a lack of interest from other Super League clubs.

But the rest of Super League has not bought in, much to the disappointment of FC Chief Executive James Clark, who has heavily criticised Hull’s rivals, especially those carrying marquee players in their squad next year.

“Each club has their own business principles, but marquee players should only be allowed if clubs can field an Academy, reserves and are profitable,” Some clubs are spending upwards of £150,000 on individual players, while facing financial uncertainty and even unable to form an Academy. Clark told League Express.

Wakefield owner Michael Carter has also spoken of his frustration with the rest of the top tier and he revealed how much running a reserves will cost Trinity next year.

don’t think it’s right that a club can employ one, or even two, marquee players but not have £30,000 spare – because that’s how much it’s cost us.”

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... es-2259913

The Rugby Football League have explained their disappointment at the lack of uptake in regards to the reserve grade for next season, but stopped short of stating a second team will be compulsory in 2020.
Re: 2019 Superleague Reserve Teams
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 1:34 pm
TheDreadnought
Wakefield Trinity & Hull FC are not happy.

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... se-2259347

Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity have both come out swinging and insist they will run reserve teams next year despite a lack of interest from other Super League clubs.

But the rest of Super League has not bought in, much to the disappointment of FC Chief Executive James Clark, who has heavily criticised Hull’s rivals, especially those carrying marquee players in their squad next year.
“Each club has their own business principles, but marquee players should only be allowed if clubs can field an Academy, reserves and are profitable,” Clark told League Express.

https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... es-2259913

The Rugby Football League have explained their disappointment at the lack of uptake in regards to the reserve grade for next season, but stopped short of stating a second team will be compulsory in 2020.


Edited for accuracy, no longer are we called Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

As I've just said on the Wakefield board, a reserve team should be mandatory for any club in SL.
Re: 2019 Superleague Reserve Teams
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 1:45 pm
My Mate Ronnie
Edited for accuracy, no longer are we called Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

As I've just said on the Wakefield board, a reserve team should be mandatory for any club in SL.


A Stadium fit for purpose should be mandatory for any club in Superleague.
Re: 2019 Superleague Reserve Teams
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 1:54 pm
TheDreadnought
A Stadium fit for purpose should be mandatory for any club in Superleague.


I do not disagree with you but I don't think anyone can deny the fact we're attempting to have that sorted, Rome wasn't built in a day lil boy.
Re: 2019 Superleague Reserve Teams
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 2:10 pm
CM Punk
Wigan aren't happy either, publicly stated that the number of teams in the reserve league isn't enough to give players game time to develop them. The fact that there are more Championship clubs with reserve teams than Super League ones is a farce.
