Wakefield Trinity Wilcats & Hull FC are not happy.
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... se-2259347
Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity have both come out swinging and insist they will run reserve teams next year despite a lack of interest from other Super League clubs.
But the rest of Super League has not bought in, much to the disappointment of FC Chief Executive James Clark, who has heavily criticised Hull’s rivals, especially those carrying marquee players in their squad next year.
“Each club has their own business principles, but marquee players should only be allowed if clubs can field an Academy, reserves and are profitable,” Some clubs are spending upwards of £150,000 on individual players, while facing financial uncertainty and even unable to form an Academy. Clark told League Express.
Wakefield owner Michael Carter has also spoken of his frustration with the rest of the top tier and he revealed how much running a reserves will cost Trinity next year.
don’t think it’s right that a club can employ one, or even two, marquee players but not have £30,000 spare – because that’s how much it’s cost us.”
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... es-2259913
The Rugby Football League have explained their disappointment at the lack of uptake in regards to the reserve grade for next season, but stopped short of stating a second team will be compulsory in 2020.
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... se-2259347
Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity have both come out swinging and insist they will run reserve teams next year despite a lack of interest from other Super League clubs.
But the rest of Super League has not bought in, much to the disappointment of FC Chief Executive James Clark, who has heavily criticised Hull’s rivals, especially those carrying marquee players in their squad next year.
“Each club has their own business principles, but marquee players should only be allowed if clubs can field an Academy, reserves and are profitable,” Some clubs are spending upwards of £150,000 on individual players, while facing financial uncertainty and even unable to form an Academy. Clark told League Express.
Wakefield owner Michael Carter has also spoken of his frustration with the rest of the top tier and he revealed how much running a reserves will cost Trinity next year.
don’t think it’s right that a club can employ one, or even two, marquee players but not have £30,000 spare – because that’s how much it’s cost us.”
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... es-2259913
The Rugby Football League have explained their disappointment at the lack of uptake in regards to the reserve grade for next season, but stopped short of stating a second team will be compulsory in 2020.