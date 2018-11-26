WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ganson to NRL

Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:34 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:34 pm
wire-quin
Is this for real???

Ganson considering NRL switch

Head of RFL referees Steve Ganson has been offered the position of head of NRL referees Down Under, report League Weekly.

The former international and Super league referee is reported to be seriously considering the offer – especially with all the battles going on between the RFL and Super League at the moment. Tony Archer has recently left his post as head of NRL referees and it appears that Graham Annesley has offered Ganson the role.
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:37 pm
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:37 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Bye Bye. Don't hurry back.
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:42 pm
Posted by shauney on Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:42 pm
shauney
Go for it Steve. Once in a lifetime chance. Please.
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:58 pm
Posted by Cokey on Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:58 pm
Cokey
