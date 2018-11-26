Is this for real???
Ganson considering NRL switch
Head of RFL referees Steve Ganson has been offered the position of head of NRL referees Down Under, report League Weekly.
The former international and Super league referee is reported to be seriously considering the offer – especially with all the battles going on between the RFL and Super League at the moment. Tony Archer has recently left his post as head of NRL referees and it appears that Graham Annesley has offered Ganson the role.
