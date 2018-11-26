He has left Worcester RU last month apparently.
http://www.rugbynetwork.net/boards/read ... 9,16439679
A bit of deja vu after reading some of these comments from the fans regarding his sudden departure.
Here is a selection -
"I understood that his (Gus) method of micro-managing the staff was unpopular."
"Yeah been told by multiple people Gus has left.
Also know a few people who have dealings with the club and nobody had much positive to say about him. From what I can tell we're better with out him"
"At the first 'Meet Gus' evening, about the only three things he mentioned were:
a) He didn't like the way Jim communicated through Twitter, and he (Gus) would communicate at a more personal level.
b) His first priority was selling the naming rights to the stadium.
c) He had received a request to change the carpet in the conference lounge; he had put his foot down and said no.
Since then:
a) He hasn't communicated at all
b) Zilch
c) We have a new carpet"
http://www.rugbynetwork.net/boards/read ... 9,16439679
A bit of deja vu after reading some of these comments from the fans regarding his sudden departure.
Here is a selection -
"I understood that his (Gus) method of micro-managing the staff was unpopular."
"Yeah been told by multiple people Gus has left.
Also know a few people who have dealings with the club and nobody had much positive to say about him. From what I can tell we're better with out him"
"At the first 'Meet Gus' evening, about the only three things he mentioned were:
a) He didn't like the way Jim communicated through Twitter, and he (Gus) would communicate at a more personal level.
b) His first priority was selling the naming rights to the stadium.
c) He had received a request to change the carpet in the conference lounge; he had put his foot down and said no.
Since then:
a) He hasn't communicated at all
b) Zilch
c) We have a new carpet"