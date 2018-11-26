WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gus Mackay Update

Board index Super League London Broncos Gus Mackay Update

Post a reply
Gus Mackay Update
Post Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:00 am
Posted by someonehasmyname1 on Mon Nov 26, 2018 12:00 am
someonehasmyname1 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2018 4:39 am
Posts: 9
He has left Worcester RU last month apparently.

http://www.rugbynetwork.net/boards/read ... 9,16439679

A bit of deja vu after reading some of these comments from the fans regarding his sudden departure.

Here is a selection -

"I understood that his (Gus) method of micro-managing the staff was unpopular."

"Yeah been told by multiple people Gus has left.
Also know a few people who have dealings with the club and nobody had much positive to say about him. From what I can tell we're better with out him"

"At the first 'Meet Gus' evening, about the only three things he mentioned were:
a) He didn't like the way Jim communicated through Twitter, and he (Gus) would communicate at a more personal level.
b) His first priority was selling the naming rights to the stadium.
c) He had received a request to change the carpet in the conference lounge; he had put his foot down and said no.

Since then:

a) He hasn't communicated at all
b) Zilch
c) We have a new carpet"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: someonehasmyname1, The Daddy, TrinityDave and 48 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,823,19174777,3164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)