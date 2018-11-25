WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixtures released

Fixtures released
Post Sun Nov 25, 2018 6:08 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Nov 25, 2018 6:08 pm
Here
Re: Fixtures released
Post Sun Nov 25, 2018 6:38 pm
Posted by Leyther14 on Sun Nov 25, 2018 6:38 pm
Scary when we only have 2 players signed!
Re: Fixtures released
Post Sun Nov 25, 2018 7:00 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Sun Nov 25, 2018 7:00 pm
First 5 games won’t be easy either we will know what type of challenge we will be up against a relegation or a play off only time will tell
Re: Fixtures released
Post Sun Nov 25, 2018 7:16 pm
Posted by Alan on Sun Nov 25, 2018 7:16 pm
Montyburns wrote:
First 5 games won’t be easy either we will know what type of challenge we will be up against a relegation or a play off only time will tell


I hope we make a better fist of the opening games than last season!The first four are against teams who finished in the top five last season!

SLXXIV
