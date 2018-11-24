I am still excited now for the Leigh RLFC fixtures coming out as I was as a child waiting for them to drop with the Leigh Chronicle through our front door, in the shadow of the owd Ring o Bells pub and Kirkhall Lane. Mental.
Who does everyone want first up? I hear it's Toulouse at home.
Speaking of Toulouse and those who like their trips to the South of France. It is nice at the end of May
