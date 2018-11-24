WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Spencer

Tom Spencer
Post Sat Nov 24, 2018 2:13 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sat Nov 24, 2018 2:13 pm
Had nice words to say about you Guys.....

Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm that Tom Spencer has rejoined the Club after a successful two-year stint with London Broncos.

Spencer, who played a starring role in the Broncos' dramatic 4-2 Million Pound Game victory over Toronto Wolfpack to seal the club's return to Super League jumped at the chance to join John Duffy's Leigh revolution and return to LSV.

"The Toronto game was the most nerve-wracking I've ever played in and an incredible experience," Spencer said. "We went over to Toronto three times last season and all the build-up was about them and rightly so. We used the underdog tag as motivation and that's something we can do at Leigh next year.

"It was a bitter-sweet experience leaving London. I had a great time down there and really developed as a player and a person. Andrew Henderson signed me and when he left to go to Warrington his assistant, Danny Ward took over and both were great coaches to play under.

"They both looked after me and worked on my game. Danny left no stone unturned in his preparation and it paid off. I thought I may have a place in their plans but that's the nature of the game with salary cap considerations and it was time for me and a few of the other lads to move on.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

