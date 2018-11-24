WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Starting 2 next year

Post Sat Nov 24, 2018 12:14 pm
Posted by oggy123 on Sat Nov 24, 2018 12:14 pm
Not a bad 2 players to build on welcome back spenner! Hock next then mcnally please
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Starting 2 next year
Post Sat Nov 24, 2018 12:23 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Sat Nov 24, 2018 12:23 pm
The thornley brothers and bracek next another 3 steady players to had to the cause
Re: Starting 2 next year
Post Sat Nov 24, 2018 12:32 pm
Posted by Draexnael on Sat Nov 24, 2018 12:32 pm
Funny both have specifically said they didn’t want to leave in the first place.. fair bit of humble pie must have been eaten somewhere at the club..

So bad bad mistakes being rectified. A local core is key.
Re: Starting 2 next year
Post Sat Nov 24, 2018 1:14 pm
Posted by gunners guns13 on Sat Nov 24, 2018 1:14 pm
Draexnael wrote:
Funny both have specifically said they didn’t want to leave in the first place.. fair bit of humble pie must have been eaten somewhere at the club..

So bad bad mistakes being rectified. A local core is key.

The coaching duo that got rid of these players is not there and who's saying degs wanted to get rid of the players that went he just went along with the coaches like 99%of owners do

