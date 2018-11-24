As it stands now, what would your starting 17 look like?
Dagger
Shaw
Vaivai
Keinhorst
Hall
Maguire
Atkin
Garbutt
Lunt
Jewitt
Linnet
Tomkins
Greenwood
Lawler
Lannon
Mulhern
Masoe
Missing out - addy, scruton, johnson, lee, hauraki, oakes, crooks,
Question marks around lunt's fitness, and the bench spots in particular. Also whether he see's linnet playing centre or second row. I tell you one thing, we are not a small team this year. I'd also be happy to swap most of the people missing out with starting 17 and you don't feel as though it weakens the team massively. Hopefully a top quality halfback to come in and things are looking good. I would of personally liked a winger, but understand why TS did not want to waste a quota space or big chunk on one when we have 3 guys who are all great finishers
