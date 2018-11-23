If the RFL hold all players contracts - why donâ€™t they be the holding pot for paying them?
Rather than the RFL & SL give the TV or central funding money direct to the clubâ€™s, the RFL could pay the players there contracted wage.
CLUbs can then be responsible for winning bonus - or brown paper bags??
Could possibly solve the problem of players not getting paid their wages due to poor club administration and tax/vat avoidance.
Just a Friday night thought
