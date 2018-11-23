WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Playerâ€™s wages

Playerâ€™s wages
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 10:38 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Fri Nov 23, 2018 10:38 pm
If the RFL hold all players contracts - why donâ€™t they be the holding pot for paying them?
Rather than the RFL & SL give the TV or central funding money direct to the clubâ€™s, the RFL could pay the players there contracted wage.
CLUbs can then be responsible for winning bonus - or brown paper bags??

Could possibly solve the problem of players not getting paid their wages due to poor club administration and tax/vat avoidance.

Just a Friday night thought :READING:
Re: Playerâ€™s wages
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 11:15 pm
Posted by Beverley red on Fri Nov 23, 2018 11:15 pm
Good idea, would also save all clubs money as the game would only need to pay one lot of wages to payroll staff. It would make policing the salary cap easy as well.
Sounds such a good idea that there must be a problem with it? Not being a financial person I would not know.
Re: Playerâ€™s wages
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 11:31 pm
Posted by the artist on Fri Nov 23, 2018 11:31 pm
who pays a players wife the 100 grand a year she earns in the club shop though?
The referee's indecision is final

