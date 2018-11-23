WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:05 pm
Posted by Cokey on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:05 pm
Confirmed
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:14 pm
Posted by oggy123 on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:14 pm
Great news getting excited roll on feb!
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:24 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:24 pm
Great news , shouldn't have gone in the 1st place
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:34 pm
Posted by Cokey on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:34 pm
Peter Kay wrote:
Great news , shouldn't have gone in the 1st place


Your first 2 words would have done, the past has gone.
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:34 pm
Posted by mish on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:34 pm
I honestly never thought he'd return after the way he was treated by Derek. Wonders never cease.

Welcome back Ridy.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:39 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:39 pm
It was cunningham and jukes he had problem with
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:40 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:40 pm
Greatsigning welcome back Riddy.
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:41 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:41 pm
mish wrote:
I honestly never thought he'd return after the way he was treated by Derek. Wonders never cease.

Welcome back Ridy.


Wrong.....'horses mouth' etc...
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Riddy
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:42 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Fri Nov 23, 2018 3:42 pm
Montyburns wrote:
It was cunningham and jukes he had problem with


100% correct.....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

