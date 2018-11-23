For anyone in Harrogate to morrow morning (Saturday 24th November) and interested in getting hold of a copy of my latest novel "Three Good Years" I will be doing a book signing in the WH Smith store from 11 onwards.
The novel is the sixth in my Ashurst series and is set against a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League during the 2006, 7 and 8 seasons and costing just £9-95.
For those fans who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on Fiction.
