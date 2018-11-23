WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For anyone in Harrogate to morrow

For anyone in Harrogate to morrow
Post Fri Nov 23, 2018 2:13 pm
Posted by glee on Fri Nov 23, 2018 2:13 pm
For anyone in Harrogate to morrow morning (Saturday 24th November) and interested in getting hold of a copy of my latest novel "Three Good Years" I will be doing a book signing in the WH Smith store from 11 onwards.
The novel is the sixth in my Ashurst series and is set against a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League during the 2006, 7 and 8 seasons and costing just £9-95.
For those fans who prefer to shop on line visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on Fiction.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

