Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Fri Nov 23, 2018 12:11 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6863
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Out and signed for Rochdale.
Posted by TheDreadnought on Fri Nov 23, 2018 12:14 pm
TheDreadnought
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 17
Been out a couple of weeks according to social media, odd sort of response with his return.

Considering it was so viral, he still has a lot of fans.

