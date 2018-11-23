Copying a thread from the VT but about Wakefield rather than other clubs.
We have plenty of young prospects coming through, who is the one we should be most excited about?
Luke Hooley, Lee Kershaw, Jack Croft, Titus Gwaze, Yusuf Aydin
All names I can see in the first team in a few years time.
