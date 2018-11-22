WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - John Duffy

John Duffy
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:07 pm
Posted by Cokey on Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:07 pm
It's now official.Here
Re: John Duffy
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:23 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:23 pm
Sounds like things might be looking up for you lot.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: John Duffy
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:45 pm
Posted by JackDiggle on Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:45 pm
He’d better hurry up and get down to Town Hall if he’s switching them lights on...
Re: John Duffy
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:48 pm
Posted by Alan on Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:48 pm
JackDiggle wrote:
He’d better hurry up and get down to Town Hall if he’s switching them lights on...


Wonder if he'll bring his new squad with him?
Re: John Duffy
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 4:21 pm
Posted by Cokey on Thu Nov 22, 2018 4:21 pm
Alan wrote:
Wonder if he'll bring his new squad with him?


Who, Mickey? :wink:
Image

