Jarrod Sammut
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 1:34 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Thu Nov 22, 2018 1:34 pm
TheDreadnought
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 10
Is he actually going anywhere/linked with anyone?
Re: Jarrod Sammut
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 1:58 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Thu Nov 22, 2018 1:58 pm
GIANTSRL
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 14626
Location: Huddersfield
is he not staying at london?
Re: Jarrod Sammut
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 2:10 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Thu Nov 22, 2018 2:10 pm
TheDreadnought
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 10
GIANTSRL wrote:
is he not staying at london?


Keeps teasing on Twitter, didn't know if there was anything behind it.
Re: Jarrod Sammut
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 2:52 pm
Posted by NEtrinity on Thu Nov 22, 2018 2:52 pm
NEtrinity
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 694
Location: Seaton Carew
He's out of contract, but in talks with the club apparently.
Re: Jarrod Sammut
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:07 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Thu Nov 22, 2018 3:07 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5636
Location: Carcassonne, France
I hope he stays with London. He is a valuable asset.
