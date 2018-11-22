Wigan Warriors Squad Numbers for 2019
1 Morgan EscarÃ©
2 Tom Davies
3 Dan Sarginson
4 Oliver Gildart
5 Joe Burgess
6 George Williams
7 Thomas Leuluai
8 Tony Clubb
9 Sam Powell
10 Ben Flower
11 Joe Greenwood
12 Liam Farrell
13 Sean Oâ€™Loughlin
14 Romain Navarrete
15 Willie Isa
16 Gabe Hamlin
17 Liam Marshall
18 Warriors Fans
19 Taulima Tautai
20 Zak Hardaker
21 Dom Manfredi
22 Joe Bullock
23 Chris Hankinson
24 Oliver Partington
25 Craig Mullen
26 Josh Woods
27 Jake Shorrocks
28 Jack Wells
29 Liam Paisley
30 Josh Ganson
31 Liam Forsyth
32 Samy Kibula
33 Callum Field
34 Caine Barnes
35 James Worthington
36 Liam Byrne
