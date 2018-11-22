WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan Squad numbers

Thu Nov 22, 2018 12:08 pm
Ashton Bears
Wigan Warriors Squad Numbers for 2019
1 Morgan EscarÃ©
2 Tom Davies
3 Dan Sarginson
4 Oliver Gildart
5 Joe Burgess
6 George Williams
7 Thomas Leuluai
8 Tony Clubb
9 Sam Powell
10 Ben Flower
11 Joe Greenwood
12 Liam Farrell
13 Sean Oâ€™Loughlin
14 Romain Navarrete
15 Willie Isa
16 Gabe Hamlin
17 Liam Marshall
18 Warriors Fans
19 Taulima Tautai
20 Zak Hardaker
21 Dom Manfredi
22 Joe Bullock
23 Chris Hankinson
24 Oliver Partington
25 Craig Mullen
26 Josh Woods
27 Jake Shorrocks
28 Jack Wells
29 Liam Paisley
30 Josh Ganson
31 Liam Forsyth
32 Samy Kibula
33 Callum Field
34 Caine Barnes
35 James Worthington
36 Liam Byrne

Thu Nov 22, 2018 12:20 pm
Grimmy
I like Escare getting 1, recognising a player who worked hard and performed well to help us win a Grand Final, ahead of one who has a lot to prove. I assume Manfredi preferred to keep the same number as last year, otherwise he surely would be ahead of Burgess and Marshall.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that.Â I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Cherry_&_White, Chieftain McBeefton, Grimmy, Last Son of Wigan, Les Norton, Levrier, MOUSE13, Nogga, Pie Eyed, pk, proper-shaped-balls, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, Suzy Banyon, The Whiffy Kipper, tugglesf78, Warrior Winger and 204 guests

