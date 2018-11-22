WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Wolves Ladies

Warrington Wolves Ladies
Thu Nov 22, 2018 11:03 am
Posted by Alffi_7 on Thu Nov 22, 2018 11:03 am
Looks like we will finally have a Ladies team competing.

https://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/ne ... mens-team/

Was a little disappointed after the great success of PDRL (and being at the forefront of that), that we were a bit slow on the uptake of a ladies team. Looks like behind the scenes they have been putting things in place, first hosting the challenge cup finals day, then putting their name forward to host the Ladies 2021 WC Final. Glad they are putting a pathway in place too, with an U12's, U14's and U16's teams starting up at Vicky Park.

They took a while to get things organised, but seem to have done a good job bringing it together.
Thu Nov 22, 2018 11:24 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Nov 22, 2018 11:24 am
There was one a few years ago.
it wasn't club endorsed and they hardly has anyone to play.
once a wire always a wire

