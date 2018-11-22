WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy players coming through

Academy players coming through
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 8:48 am
Posted by Bull Mania on Thu Nov 22, 2018 8:48 am
Bull Mania
Just a thread to fill out the off-season (hope it doesn't descend into the usual bickering amongst the same posters)

So with England having a good series win over NZ and there being a bit of a feel good factor regarding England RL, who are the hot prospect players coming through your clubs academy that you're excited about that could pull on an England jersey in future. 3 years away until the WC, be interesting to see if in 3 years time any names on this thread make it. Shame we can't save it and look back in 10 years time and see how accurate (or wide of the mark we were with some of our presictions and what sort of careers they had)

At the Bulls:

Matty Storton - Second-Rower. Made his debut at 18 last year when we had no players. Played his second game towards end of season with about 2 games remaining of the regular season and performed so well he made himself undroppable for the play-offs and final.

Olly Wilson - Prop. Entering his third academy season. Made his first team debut this year and represented England academy. Really runs the ball in hard and didn't appear to have any consideration for his health.

Rowan Milnes - Stand-off. Entering third year in academy. Again represented England academy and made his first team debut. Still plenty of developing left in him, but you can seen the potential.

Kieran Brining - Centre/Wing. Just signed from scholarship and will be in his first academy season next year. But this kid looks good. If he makes it in SL, he will probably be the fastest player in the league and he looks a damn fine rugby player. One to watch.
Re: Academy players coming through
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 9:10 am
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu Nov 22, 2018 9:10 am
Wilde 3
Hull FC:

Connor Wynne - exciting Full Back has just signed a 3 year deal. Massively rated in the junior set up. Quick, great balance, footwork and strength

Cameron Scott - came from Bradford a couple of years ago, and got a bit of 1st team last year. Looks a natural centre, looking forward to seeing him progress

Jack Brown - very good prop, powerful. Be interesting to see how he develops
Re: Academy players coming through
Post Thu Nov 22, 2018 10:24 am
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Thu Nov 22, 2018 10:24 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Hull KR

Will Oakes(wing) - played a handful of 1st team games but needs to learn from his mistakes.
Elliot Wallis(Wing) - Again played a couple of games for the 1st team, Looks a good prospect
Mikey Lewis(HB) - Along with Connor Wynne at Hull FC, he is an outstanding prospect signed by Hull KR from the joint academy. Him and Wynne were the best 2 players for the Academy.

