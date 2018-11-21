Looks like the club is another one of Shane Spencer asset strip conpanies
He's done it several time and yet again he sweeps in And out
Resigned and left his son as a director for the fall
He son is a Weston he take the fall while he takes out the money
He's waited till the sponsorship money lands and then taken off
Wounder who is the next in fortunate one.
About time the hmrc stopped him doing what he wants and bout time the rlfc checked these so called proper people and not just let any one run a company with no actual knowledge of the sport its all a complete joke and everyone has let it happen..........
The day he resigned he moved to this company it maybe worth a check here to see if he's lifted any cash across something never right about Shane
COUTTS AND BELLING LIMITED
Company number 09207434
