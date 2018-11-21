WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game over

Board index Championship 1 Keighley Cougars Game over

Post a reply
Game over
Post Wed Nov 21, 2018 11:37 pm
Posted by Petersmith on Wed Nov 21, 2018 11:37 pm
Petersmith Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:15 pm
Posts: 2
Looks like the club is another one of Shane Spencer asset strip conpanies

He's done it several time and yet again he sweeps in And out

Resigned and left his son as a director for the fall

He son is a Weston he take the fall while he takes out the money

He's waited till the sponsorship money lands and then taken off

Wounder who is the next in fortunate one.

About time the hmrc stopped him doing what he wants and bout time the rlfc checked these so called proper people and not just let any one run a company with no actual knowledge of the sport its all a complete joke and everyone has let it happen..........

The day he resigned he moved to this company it maybe worth a check here to see if he's lifted any cash across something never right about Shane

COUTTS AND BELLING LIMITED

Company number 09207434

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Petersmith and 37 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,822,3601,02977,3164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)