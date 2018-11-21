WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are SL players less likely than NRL to get drunk and nasty?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Are SL players less likely than NRL to get drunk and nasty?

Post a reply
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Nov 21, 2018 10:59 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,316
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5633
Location: Carcassonne, France
Scathing attack on alcohol as the cause of frequent atrocious public behaviour by NRL players just published in the Sydney Morning Herald by a prominent columnist:

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/the-common ... 50hgu.html

We rarely hear of such bad public behaviour, under the influence of alcohol, from SL players (Zachary Hardaker would be one prominent exception).

It seems that Super League players are better disciplined and better behaved off field than NRL players.

Why is it so?

It can't be because the young British men drink less than their Australian equivalents. I have not seen any evidence of that. On the contrary.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, barham red, Call Me God, endoman, Grimmy, HXSparky, JonnoTheGreat, Mike1970, nottinghamtiger, pie.warrior, Shazbaz, Shifty Cat, Ste100Centurions and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,822,3471,61677,3164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)