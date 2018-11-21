Scathing attack on alcohol as the cause of frequent atrocious public behaviour by NRL players just published in the Sydney Morning Herald by a prominent columnist:
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/the-common ... 50hgu.html
We rarely hear of such bad public behaviour, under the influence of alcohol, from SL players (Zachary Hardaker would be one prominent exception).
It seems that Super League players are better disciplined and better behaved off field than NRL players.
Why is it so?
It can't be because the young British men drink less than their Australian equivalents. I have not seen any evidence of that. On the contrary.
