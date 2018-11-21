Now that Wigan are reviewing their decision to run a reserve team that leaves us and Wakefield as the only two SL clubs. Given that the rest of the league comprises 4 lower league teams one of which is Keighley, who are in dire straits, is the decision to field one a waste of time and expense? . I appreciate that these are effectively practice games but have to have a degree of competitiveness to be worthwhile.
As LR has gone for "a thicker squad" (his words not mine) there could be a lot of players on dual reg' or waiting for a game.
Radlinski has said that "It is a bad business decision"
I wonder if AP feels the same.
