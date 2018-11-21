https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/wandering-london-broncos-planning-to-set-up-home-for-good-in-rugby-super-league-a3996226.html
Great bit of coverage but it did remind me of the year the dipstic spent £10,000 on an advert in the England Wembley game announcing the change back to the Broncos....... 3 months before the first game.
Still, a great coup for the club and if we can get a repeat on the week before the first game it would be fantastic.
Great bit of coverage but it did remind me of the year the dipstic spent £10,000 on an advert in the England Wembley game announcing the change back to the Broncos....... 3 months before the first game.
Still, a great coup for the club and if we can get a repeat on the week before the first game it would be fantastic.