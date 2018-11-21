BullBuilder, the Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust, hailed its members and supporters following another very successful race night and auction at Odsal last week.
The event, which was attended by over 150 members, supporters, players and players families raised well over £2000 for the Supporters Trust and included a donation of £150 from the ex-players society. The monies will be spent on new equipment for the youth teams including a new ice machine for the Tong Training Centre to assist with player recovery.
Head of Youth John Bastian said “The players use a lot of ice after games and after training and it’s used to help them recover faster and reduce muscle pain and soreness. As we all know it’s also used to treat injuries and having a new ice machine means we can do all those things better.”
“Events like these are superb for bringing together supporters, players and staff and the monies raised are greatly appreciated and will go to good use. BullBuilder do a tremendous job for the youth teams and support us with real energy and enthusiasm. I’d urge all supporters to come along to future events and get involved.”
BullBuilder chairman Paul Butterworth said “I’d like to thank everyone that donated including members and supporters. It was a very enjoyable event and it was great to see so many current players there with their families too. The money raised will be spent carefully to ensure it has maximum benefit to the youth teams.”
To find out more about BullBuilder and how to join for as little as £10 a year please visit https://membermojo.co.uk/bullbuilder/joinus
