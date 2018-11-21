WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chester signs 3 year deal

Chester signs 3 year deal
Post Wed Nov 21, 2018 7:56 am
Posted by PopTart on Wed Nov 21, 2018 7:56 am
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Very important signing.
Glad he's staying.
Re: Chester signs 3 year deal
Post Wed Nov 21, 2018 8:26 am
Posted by vastman on Wed Nov 21, 2018 8:26 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
IT is good news but even at a relatively stable club like ours you have to wonder what’s it’s actually worth. Nearly six years at any club is a long time.

If he gets to the end of it he will have done great and we will almost have certainly won or got very close to winning something.

So here’s to CC :CHEERS:
Re: Chester signs 3 year deal
Post Wed Nov 21, 2018 9:14 am
Posted by Papá Genial on Wed Nov 21, 2018 9:14 am
Papá Genial
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 11:36 am
Chezzy :BOW:
Re: Chester signs 3 year deal
Post Wed Nov 21, 2018 9:18 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Wed Nov 21, 2018 9:18 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Fully deserved and Chester is one of the best up and coming coaches in the game and British of course.
As Vatman says, Chester (with a little help from MC) has brought stability to the club and has Trinity punching well above their weight.

WE can but dream of playing out of a modern stadium, which is probably the main issue holding the club back and preventing us taking the next step.

I know that SL survival has to be a primary aim every season as relegation would be massively harmful to the club but, I would love for Trinity to plan their campaign around getting to Wembley.

Just imagine the lift in profile, supporter numbers, merchandise, season ticket sales and interest in the city that this would bring :PRAY:

Return to Wakefield Trinity




