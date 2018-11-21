Fully deserved and Chester is one of the best up and coming coaches in the game and British of course.
As Vatman says, Chester (with a little help from MC) has brought stability to the club and has Trinity punching well above their weight.
WE can but dream of playing out of a modern stadium, which is probably the main issue holding the club back and preventing us taking the next step.
I know that SL survival has to be a primary aim every season as relegation would be massively harmful to the club but, I would love for Trinity to plan their campaign around getting to Wembley.
Just imagine the lift in profile, supporter numbers, merchandise, season ticket sales and interest in the city that this would bring
