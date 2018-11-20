There's a story on Wigan today that it looks like the reserves league won't be any better this year. With that in mind, who would you loan/DR/keep?
For me:
Keep around ready to drop in at short notice - Burgess, Hankinson, Shorrocks, Ganson, Bullock, Wells, Field
Season long loan - Mullins, Worthington, Marshall (SL club), Smith, Paisley, Byrne
DR - Forsyth, Woods, Kibula, Partington
For me:
Keep around ready to drop in at short notice - Burgess, Hankinson, Shorrocks, Ganson, Bullock, Wells, Field
Season long loan - Mullins, Worthington, Marshall (SL club), Smith, Paisley, Byrne
DR - Forsyth, Woods, Kibula, Partington